BJP ridicules BRS ‘Deeksha Diwas’, labels it ‘Bhiskha Diwas’

Telangana BJP spokesperson and media in-charge NV Subhash criticised the proposed ‘Deeksha Diwas’ announced by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), dismissing it as ‘Bhiskha Diwas.’

In a statement, Subhash recalled that when K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) assumed office as the first Chief Minister of Telangana, the newly formed state had surplus revenue and was hailed as a rich state. However, he alleged that after a decade of BRS rule, Telangana has been reduced to a ‘debt state’, burdened with crores of rupees in loans, leaving the government financially unstable.

He emphasised that Telangana was not formed solely due to KCR’s ‘Deeksha’, but through the collective efforts of many, particularly with the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Parliament. Subhash reminded that the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh and the creation of Telangana would not have been possible without the BJP’s backing of the bill in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Accusing BRS of betraying the sacrifices of those who fought and laid down their lives for a separate Telangana, Subhash asserted that organising symbolic events like ‘Deeksha Diwas’ cannot restore public confidence. He argued that the people of Telangana are disillusioned with BRS’s governance, which he said has failed to deliver on promises and instead pushed the state into financial distress.

Subhash said that the BJP remains committed to safeguarding the interests of Telangana and its people, while exposing what he termed as the “false narratives” of BRS.