BJP Stages Unique Protest at Aija PHC — Fishing Nets Cast in Stagnant Water to Expose Negligence

Gadwal: In a symbolic protest highlighting the poor maintenance of public health facilities, members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Aija town cast fishing nets in stagnant rainwater collected inside the compound of the Primary Health Centre (PHC). The program was led by BJP Aija Town President Kompati Bhagat Reddy, with participation from several senior party leaders.

Former Jogulamba Gadwal District BJP President S. Ramachandra Reddy, who visited the PHC, expressed strong dissatisfaction over the unhygienic and unsafe conditions. He said that due to the accumulated water, patients, pregnant women, and the elderly are finding it extremely difficult to access the hospital. He also criticized the government for failing to complete the construction of the proposed 30-bed hospital, which has been stuck for the last 36 months without significant progress.

Multiple complaints, no action

Reddy revealed that despite repeated protests, hunger strikes, and appeals to the District Collector and DM&HO (District Medical & Health Officer), the issue remains unresolved. Stagnant water, he warned, is becoming a breeding ground for mosquitoes, leading to an increase in malaria and dengue cases. Contamination of the water is also raising the risk of typhoid, diarrhoea, and other waterborne diseases.

Health and safety concerns

The flooded hospital premises are discouraging patients from visiting, fearing safety hazards. Dirty water fosters the growth of bacteria, viruses, and fungi, which can turn the hospital surroundings into a disease hotspot. Medical staff, including doctors, nurses, and sanitation workers, are facing disruptions to their work, with some being unable to reach the hospital on time.

Causes of the problem

Reddy cited several factors for the situation:

Lack of CC (cement concrete) roads, leading to water stagnation during rains.

Poor drainage system and negligence in regular maintenance.

Absence of long-term planning to prevent such flooding.

Government’s failure to allocate sufficient funds, and mismanagement of whatever limited funds were provided.

Impact on public trust

The BJP leader warned that such negligence is eroding public trust in government healthcare services in rural areas, pushing communities towards repeated protests and demonstrations.

Demands and recommendations

He urged the Panchayat and hospital authorities to jointly monitor and maintain cleanliness at all times. During heavy rains, quick measures should be taken to drain water immediately so that patients do not face inconvenience.

Leaders present

The protest was attended by BJP Aija Mandal President Gopalakrishna, SC Morcha State Executive Member Madanna, OBC Morcha District Executive Members Vadla Veerayya Chari and Lakshmachari, Aija Town Vice-President Laxman Goud, and local leaders Narasimhulu, Raghu, Rajasekhar, among others.