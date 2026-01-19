BJP State chief says Cong acting as a barrier to country’s growth

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP State unit President N Ramchander Rao issued a strong statement on Sunday in Hyderabad, accusing the Congress of obstructing India’s development and weakening institutions from within. He likened Congress’s politics to “a weed in a sacred Tulasi garden,” claiming the party has consistently undermined the nation’s progress.

Reacting to the Chief Minister’s remarks in a meeting on Sunday, Rao said Congress’s history is marked by corruption scandals such as the 2G spectrum scam, coal scam, and Commonwealth Games scam, which defined its governance.

In contrast, he praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership over the past twelve years for delivering transparent, accountable and corruption-free governance. “From village development to national growth, Modi has provided a clear vision, and people are strongly supporting his government,” Rao asserted.

He noted that Congress is steadily losing ground, state after state, and is on the verge of losing its national party status. Referring to CM Revanth Reddy’s remarks at CPI meetings, Rao said they were “irresponsible and immature,” particularly on sensitive national issues like SIR. He warned that a Chief Minister must have minimum awareness before commenting on matters of national importance.

Rao further criticised Congress leaders for dreaming of overthrowing the BJP government, saying such ambitions have already been rejected by the people. He pointed to the Mahbubnagar Lok Sabha victory of BJP National Vice-President DK Aruna, achieved under Modi’s leadership and party workers’ efforts, as evidence of Congress’s decline. He also reminded that the BJP recently won the Graduate MLC elections, defeating Congress in its own stronghold.

The BJP leader accused Congress of hypocrisy, noting that while its leaders repeatedly invoke names like Adani and Ambani, CM Revanth Reddy himself held meetings with Ambani after assuming office. “Congress must first disclose details of those meetings before making allegations,” Rao said.

He added that Congress has no moral right to speak about people’s rights, ration, or freedoms, given its record of misusing power and suppressing rights during its rule. Rao emphasised that Modi’s leadership is steadily gaining stronger public support, and Congress’s baseless allegations cannot change people’s verdict.

Rao urged CM Revanth Reddy to recognise the reality of national politics and focus on governance rather than indulging in false accusations. “The people’s support for Modi’s leadership is growing day by day. Congress’s unfounded remarks will not alter the nation’s course toward development and security,” he said.