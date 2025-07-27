BJP TG unit chief Ramchander Rao pays tribute to Kargil martyrs

Mahabubabad: On Kargil Vijay Diwas, BJP Telangana State unit president N. Ramchander Rao paid tributes to martyred soldiers of the 1999 Kargil War. He hailed their bravery and sacrifice, emphasizing that their valour had thwarted Pakistan’s deadly conspiracy and upheld India’s sovereignty.

Rao, who is on a two-day tour of the southern Telangana district on Saturday, spoke at Balanagar. He recalled the infiltration attempts by Pakistani terrorists in the Kargil region and lauded the Indian Army’s resolute response under the leadership of then Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee. He asserted that the successful military operation not only repelled the infiltrators but also marked a milestone of courage and patriotism that must never be forgotten.

Rao highlighted the nationwide observance of Kargil Vijay Diwas, observing that the BJP and the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) were organizing various commemorative programmes.

He remarked that even children were actively participating, reflecting their sense of patriotism and honoring the legacy of the Indian armed forces.

The BJP state unit president emphasized the continued threat from terrorism, stating that although direct military aggression from Pakistan had diminished, proxy attacks through terrorism persisted. He asserted that India was no longer the same—every citizen, not just soldiers, was ready to defend the nation today.