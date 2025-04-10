BJP urges resolution of farmers’ issues

Sathupalli: BJP Dalit leader and Khammam Parliamentary Convener Namburi Ramalingeswara Rao expressed agony over farmers’ issues in the district. He interacted with farmers in Sathupalli mandal in different places and assured to stand by them.

He said the main problem facing the farmers is in storing the paddy in the fields and they are covering it with tarpaulins to protect it from untimely rains. He said, “I went to Peruvancha paddy purchase centre and inspected it and spoke to Korlagudem Market Chairman Keesara Venkateswara Reddy and Market CEO Venkat Reddy and appealed to immediately arrange for gunny bags as farmers are facing difficulties due to lack of sufficient gunny bags”. The yield of paddy has increased compared to last year he informed. In Kallur Mandal alone, about 7 lakh quintals of paddy have been stored in the fields. He alleged that at some places, rice millers are not buying rice. Due to the untimely rains that in last two days, grains got wet in many places. Hence, the government should respond immediately and set up drying sheds to dry grains, he appealed.

Rao urged officials to hold talks with the millers and make them procure paddy from farmers.

He said the BJP would fight for the cause of farmers, adding that the “Polam Bata Raithannaku Anda’ programme was underway in the district.

Party leaders Gumma Ramakrishna, Anil Venkata Reddy, A Narasimha Rao, M Bheemaraju and others participated in the programme.