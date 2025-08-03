BJP wants exclusion of 10% Muslim quota from BC list

Hyderabad: Telangana State BJP president N Ramchander Rao on Saturday demanded that the Congress government provide 42 per cent reservations specifically for the Backward Classes (BC) community, without allocating any shares to other communities.

Speaking at a dharna organised by the BJP OBC Morcha at Dharna Chowk, Indira Park, Rao urged the Congress government to exclude the 10 per cent reservations for Muslims from the 42 per cent BC reservations list, asserting that the BJP opposes religion-based reservations. A large number of party workers attended the dharna, which was held to demand the implementation of the Kamareddy BC declaration. The Congress party had promised to provide 42 per cent reservations for the BC community.

Rao criticised Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s government for politicising the issue of BC reservations by organising protests at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. He argued that the Congress party has been unable to enact the 42 per cent reservation policy and has instead blamed the central government to mask its failures. He demanded that Revanth Reddy apologise to the Backward Classes for not fulfilling his promises.

Rao asserted that the BJP is the only party dedicated to the welfare of backward classes (BCs). He highlighted that the party is led by a BC leader, Narendra Modi, who serves as Prime Minister. Additionally, there are 27 BC leaders in his cabinet and five BC leaders serving as Chief Ministers in states governed by the BJP. The Congress party has never appointed a BC leader as Chief Minister in united Andhra Pradesh or Telangana.

He pointed out that the Karnataka government promised reservations for BCs before the assembly elections but failed to uphold those commitments. Similarly, he claimed that the Revanth Reddy government is raising the issue of BC reservations right before the local body elections, but is unlikely to fulfil its promises.

“Let CM Revanth Reddy explain how much money he has spent on the welfare of BCs in the state so far,” questioned the BJP chief. Rao appealed to the BC community to support the BJP, which he emphasised is fighting for justice for their community.

Malkajgiri MP Etala Rajender stated that the Congress promised 42 per cent reservation for Backward Classes (BCs) in local bodies, education, and jobs during the BC Declaration in Kamareddy. However, under the BRS rule, this reservation has been reduced to 23 per cent, betraying the BC community.

Revanth Reddy has failed to fulfil his promises, including the commitment to implement 42 per cent BC reservations and conduct elections within six months. The BCs feel deceived, and Revanth Reddy’s lack of integrity has been exposed. Additionally, promises were made regarding fee reimbursements for BC students, interest-free loans for BC youth, and increased pensions, none of which have materialised. The government has not released pending arrears, forcing families into debt.

While a commission was formed for BC statistics, it lacks legal recognition, unlike Tamil Nadu’s effective commission that operates under Article 340 of the Commission of Inquiry Act, 1952, he added. In contrast, the BJP has appointed OBC ministers and achieved significant leadership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is well-regarded nationwide.

The reality is that as long as the BRS and Congress exist, progress for BC leaders will remain stagnant. It is crucial for people to differentiate between those who merely promise and those who deliver.