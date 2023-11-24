BJP will be in, BRS out in Telangana: Piyush Goyal

Hyderabad: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on here Thursday expressed confidence that the BJP will come to power in Telangana; the BRS is going to get defeated.

Addressing the media, he said BRS had come to power promising “Neellu, nidhulu, Niyamakalu”, failed to implement them.

He said large-scale corruption plagued T projects; future of State is at risk. ‘People were cheated; they are going answer them with vote. We have unveiled what we can do in the manifesto. People will vote for us; we will make BC the next CM. He hoped youth would stand with the party.

“We have become the fifth largest economy; finance and infrastructure improved. In the next 15 years we will be at the top of the world under the leadership of PM Modi.

In Telangana NH doubled, the railway budget showed 16-time increase, economic corridor and industrial corridor are proposed. Cargo terminals are coming up in Telangana. Mega textile parks, super thermal power projectd, Hasan to Charlalapally LPG pipeline are in progress. FDI is to increase to a record level. We are building ‘Aspirational India new India and everyone is included in that,” said Goyal.

He expressed confidence of winning elections in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and MP. He criticised CM for confining himself to work from home;people have decided to keep him at home in the ensuing polls.