BJP will come to power in Telangana, says Bandi

Mahabubnagar: BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday continued his Praja Sangrama Yatra 2 in Mahabubnagar Assembly constituency. It is said that members of Mudiraj community have met Bandi during his marathon walk. Interacting with them, Sanjay exuded confidence of BJP coming to power in Telangana in next six months. "The TRS government has failed to look after welfare of all communities," he criticised.

Sanjay mentioned that the BJP will never admit political leaders, who troubled common and poor people, into their party. He alleged that several politicians from other political parties have joined the TRS and secured minister posts by paying money. "Now, the ministers are in the process of getting back their money by indulging in illegal activities," he said.

Earlier, the BJP chief and party leaders have garlanded the statue of BR Ambedkar. He came down heavily on Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud for his comments against him. Goud faulted the language used by Bandi in the public meeting held in Mahabubnagar.