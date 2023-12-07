  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

BJP will form govt in State after a year: Raja Singh

BJP will form govt in State after a year: Raja Singh
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: BJP MLA from Goshamahal Raja Singh on Wednesday made sensational remarks amid preparations, which are underway for the swearing-in ceremony...

Hyderabad: BJP MLA from Goshamahal Raja Singh on Wednesday made sensational remarks amid preparations, which are underway for the swearing-in ceremony of the new Chief Minister of Telangana. He predicted that the BJP State government would be formed in the State after one year. His comments have assumed political significance in the State.

Speaking to media persons on Wednesday, Raja Singh said, “The Congress did not run the government in Telangana for long. There will be a Congress government in Telangana for only one year. The BJP government will be formed in the State later. The development of Telangana is possible only with the BJP.

KCR, who promised to change the Constitution, has been changed by the people of Telangana,” he said. On the other hand, TPCC chief Revanth Reddy will take oath as Chief Minister on Thursday at LB Stadium. He will take oath at 1.42 pm.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders and officials are reviewing the arrangements at LB Stadium for Revanth's swearing-in ceremony. VIPs from all over the country will attend the swearing-in ceremony.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X