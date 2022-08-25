BJP's original political ideology is to spread hatred, adharma, says KTR

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president K T Rama Rao alleged that the BJP government at the Centre was indulging in its attention diversion tactics to cover up its failures with hatred and divisive politics.

He accused the BJP leaders are conspiring to create communal tension in the State, yet again, rather than making attempts to address the real issues plaguing the country.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, KTR termed the Narendra Modi government as 'AD (Attention Diversion) government' and stated that the BJP has hatched a conspiracy to divert the publics' attention from the real issues, including the rising prices of essential commodities, petroleum products and unemployment.

"If we do not realise these attention diversion conspiracies and thwart them, it will cause an irreparable loss to the country and future generations", said KTR.

He added that though the BJP gave the call for 'Har Ghar Jal' (water to every household), the BJP's real attempts, however, were to ensure 'Har Ghar Zahar' (hatred in every household) and 'Har Dil Mein Zahar' (hatred in every heart), added KTR.

KTR also stated that though 'Desham Kosam-Dharmam Kosam' (For the nation and dharma) was the BJP's slogan, its original political ideology is to spread hatred and adharma (iniquity).