Bless me, will serve till my end: Madan

Wyra: BRS candidate from Wyra and former MLA Banoth Madan Lal conducted his campaign in a few wards in the municipality. He was large crowds of supporters wherever he went. Town BRS women president Banoth Sakkubai led the women folk in extending support to the BRS candidate.

Madan Lal went around wards, pleading with people: “My strength is the people, my courage is the people. I will stay with you as long as I live, please elect me.” He performed a special pooja at Anjaneyaswamy temple in Ward 20 where Banoth Sakkubai and others joined him. MLA Ramulu Naik also participated in the campaign along with Madan Lal.

Madanlal said that the Congress party which ruled for 60 years had not done anything for the state and now they were speaking of six guarantees for which there is no guarantee.

The BRS achieved what they could not in the last 60 years. He pointed to absence of power cuts, hassle-free supply of seeds and shortages, extension of pensions etc.