Live
- Balancing academic expectations and your child’s well-being: A compassionate approach
- AP secures third place in Republic Day Parade, UP and Tripura claim top spots
- Hyderabad: High-Tech Prostitution Racket Busted in Gachibowli Area
- Underdog Togo are ‘hungry to make history’: Captain Agnamba ahead of Davis Cup clash vs India
- PM-JAY scheme: Over 85.97 mn people avail free treatments worth Rs 1.2 lakh cr
- Chakravarthy rises to fifth spot in T20I rankings, Rashid reclaims top spot
- Odisha CM, Naveen Patnaik condole loss of lives in Maha Kumbh stampede
- Argentine railway workers walk out in demand of higher wages
- RBI likely to go for steps to spur growth in February monetary policy review: Jefferies
- Union Budget 2025 to act as catalyst for India’s $5 trillion economy goal
Just In
Boinpally Market Yard Hamalis meet Secunderabad cantonment MLA
Highlights
Private hamalis working in the Boinpally vegetable market met with Cantonment MLA Shri Ganesh today
Private hamalis working in the Boinpally vegetable market met with Cantonment MLA Shri Ganesh today, accompanied by Hamali Association President Ugram Ramulu, to discuss issues they have been facing for the past 30 years.
After listening attentively to their concerns, the MLA spoke with Market Committee Chairman Anand Babu, emphasising the need for facilities such as a hall and toilets where hamalis can eat and rest. He assured the workers that he would engage with the concerned minister to secure any necessary funding to address these issues.
Next Story