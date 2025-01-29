Boinpally Market Yard Hamalis meet Secunderabad cantonment MLA

Private hamalis working in the Boinpally vegetable market met with Cantonment MLA Shri Ganesh today, accompanied by Hamali Association President Ugram Ramulu, to discuss issues they have been facing for the past 30 years.

After listening attentively to their concerns, the MLA spoke with Market Committee Chairman Anand Babu, emphasising the need for facilities such as a hall and toilets where hamalis can eat and rest. He assured the workers that he would engage with the concerned minister to secure any necessary funding to address these issues.