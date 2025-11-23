Bojju Patel is Nirmal DCC head

Khanapur: Local MLA Vedum Bojju Patel has been appointed as the District Congress Committee (DCC) President of Nirmal district. On Saturday, AICC National Secretary KC Venugopal issued orders appointing DCC presidents for 30 districts in Telangana. Among the 30 newly appointed DCC presidents, Khanapur MLA was chosen for Nirmal district.

Although several senior leaders from Nirmal district had applied for the post, the responsibility of leading the district Congress party has now been entrusted to Patel, considering the current political situation. Speaking to Hans News Service on this occasion, Patel expressed his gratitude to AICC National President Mallikarjun Kharge, senior leader Rahul Gandhi, National Secretary KC Venugopal, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, and PCC State President Mahesh Kumar Goud for placing their trust in him and appointing him.