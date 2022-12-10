Booklet on Dalit Bandhu success stories presented to CM KCR

Karimnagar: The District Collector RV Karnan handed over a booklet containing the success stories of Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries, which was undertaken as a pilot project in the Huzurabad constituency, to the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

The Chief Minister after participating in the wedding ceremony of former mayor Sardar Ravinder Singh's daughter in Karimnagar on Thursday, visited the residence of the BC welfare and civil supplies minister Gangula Kamalakar.

On the occasion, Karnan handed over the booklet containing the details of the Dalit Bandhu sector-wise units and the success stories of the beneficiaries of Huzurabad constituency. The district collector explained to the Chief Minister that grounding of 18,021 Dalit Bandhu units (14,049 units in Hujarabad and 3,972 in Kamalapur) has been done in Huzurabad constituency.

The district collector told the Chief Minister that the financial and social status of Dalits before the start of the Dalit Bandhu scheme has also been included in a booklet that provides details of the economic and social development of Dalits by setting up transport units such as cars, tractors, JCBs, harvesters, and also grocery stores under the flagship scheme.

The Chief Minister congratulated the Huzurabad collector Karnan and expressed his happiness on the successful implementation of Dalit Bandhu. Minister Kamalakar, state planning commission vice president Boinapally Vinod Kumar, mayor Y Sunil Rao and others were present.