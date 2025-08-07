Bribe for M-Book Entry: Irrigation DE Trapped by ACB

Gadwal: In a significant anti-corruption operation, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday apprehended Srikant Naidu, a Deputy Engineer (DE) of the Irrigation Department, while he was allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹11,000 from a local contractor.

According to ACB officials, the bribe was solicited by the officer in exchange for recording measurements in the official Measurement Book (M-Book)—a mandatory document used for processing bills related to completed civil works. The contractor, unwilling to comply with the demand, approached the ACB with a formal complaint.

Following verification, ACB personnel laid a trap and caught the officer red-handed while accepting the tainted cash. The operation was carried out with all necessary legal formalities, and the currency notes were seized as evidence. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

“Such corrupt practices not only delay public works but also put unnecessary pressure on honest contractors. We are committed to cleansing the system,” an ACB official said.

Part of Larger Crackdown on Corruption

This arrest comes amid intensified efforts by the state government under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who has recently empowered the ACB to act strongly against corruption, especially in key departments such as Irrigation, Panchayati Raj, and Roads & Buildings.

The government has already begun transferring officials who have remained in one location for extended periods and has issued strict warnings to all departments against unethical practices.

Public Welcomes ACB Action

Local contractors and residents expressed relief at the ACB’s swift response. Many acknowledged that such demands for bribes had become a “routine hurdle” in government contract work and hoped that this incident would set a strong precedent.

“Every rupee paid as a bribe is a burden on honest workers. We appreciate the action taken by the ACB,” said a contractor on the condition of anonymity.

What Is the M-Book?

The Measurement Book (M-Book) is an official record that documents the volume and quality of work completed in government projects. Without these entries, contractors cannot raise bills or receive payment. In many cases, officials exploit this dependency by delaying or denying entries to extract bribes.

Further Investigation Underway

The ACB has launched a full-fledged investigation to examine whether the officer has committed similar offenses in the past. His previous work files, financial records, and connections with contractors are likely to come under scrutiny.

Conclusion

The arrest of DE Srikant Naidu underscores the government’s commitment to uprooting corruption from grassroots-level governance. With public support and continued vigilance by agencies like the ACB, accountability in administration is expected to see measurable improvement.