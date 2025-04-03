BRS and BJP Target Congress Over Land Plans While Ignoring Their Own Massive Sales

Hyderabad: A political storm that's brewing over 400 acres of land in Kanch Gachibowli, with the Congress government facing heat from both the BJP and the BRS. Hyderabad Central University (HCU) students, who don't want land to be auctioned, have taken to the streets in protest, and now, both opposition parties have jumped in to support them.

But here’s the twist: when BRS was in power, it had no problem auctioning off government land. In fact, it sold over 1,000 acres through Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) and the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), raking in over ₹30,000 crore. Some of Hyderabad’s most expensive land—500 acres in Raidurgam, Khanamet, Manikonda, and Narsingi—was auctioned under TSIIC, while HMDA sold another 500 acres in places like Kokapet, Rajendranagar, and Budvel. The record-breaking sales even saw an acre in Kokapet go for ₹100 crore, setting off debates at the time.

Now, as the Congress government moves forward with its own plans, the same BRS leaders who once defended land sales as necessary for welfare schemes are suddenly on the other side, calling it unfair. Adding to the drama, BJP leaders, who remained silent when BRS sold land, are now loudly protesting alongside the students.

The Congress government, however, has a different vision for these 400 acres. It wants to integrate the land into Hyderabad’s IT corridor, creating a long-term revenue source for the state. With the money generated, it plans to fund welfare schemes, a strategy similar to what the previous government claimed while auctioning land.

The question is: if selling land was acceptable before, why is it suddenly an issue now? The political blame game continues, but for now, the Kanch Gachibowli land remains at the fresh controversy in Telangana’s power struggle.