BRS announces Naveen Kumar Reddy as local bodies MLC candidate from Mahbubnagar

The chief of the BRS party, K Chandrasekhar Rao has announced N Naveen Kumar Reddy as the party's candidate for the upcoming MLC election in...
The chief of the BRS party, K Chandrasekhar Rao has announced N Naveen Kumar Reddy as the party's candidate for the upcoming MLC election in Mahabubnagar local bodies. This decision came after consultations with the joint Palamuru district leaders.
