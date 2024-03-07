  • Menu
BRS announces Naveen Kumar Reddy as local bodies MLC candidate from Mahbubnagar

The chief of the BRS party, K Chandrasekhar Rao has announced N Naveen Kumar Reddy as the party's candidate for the upcoming MLC election in Mahabubnagar local bodies. This decision came after consultations with the joint Palamuru district leaders.

