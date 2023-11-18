BRS, Congress and MIM conspiring to prevent Modi return as PM: Laxman

Hyderabad: BJP MP Laxman on Friday criticized Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for changing the people of the State by retracting from his promise of giving a job to the family members of every household of the State.

Speaking at the 'Meet-the-Press' event organised at Somajiguda Press Club here, Laxman said nearly three lakh vacancies had been created in various departments, but none had been filled by the State government so far. He also alleged that schools were being closed down as teacher vacancies have not been filled so far and added that the unemployed youth in the villages were going to towns in search of their livelihood. He said recently, the BJP protested against the suicide of an unemployed woman, Pravalika and added that cases had been filed against him illegally for holding a protest. While 20 lakh unemployed people had registered their names for jobs in the State, he said instead of giving jobs to the youth, the State government was fooling them.

He said the ruling party leaders would be taught a lesson by the people in the upcoming assembly elections. “From the Dalit chief minister to double bedroom houses, farmers' loan waiver, unemployment allowance, podu land pattas, reservation for tribals and abolition of contract system, all these promises have been ignored by the State government,” he added.

He alleged that the Congress party, the BRS and the MIM parties were conspiring together to prevent PM Narendra Modi from becoming Prime Minister again and added that they were trying to mislead the people by claiming that both BRS and the BJP were one and the same parties . "People will not forget that Congress and TRS have worked together in the past. Several MLAs, who won from the Congress joined the BRS party later. Recently, Congress leader Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said even if they get 59 seats, there will be no one left in the party”, he said. He also claimed that as the instructions of the Congress party high command, efforts were being made to include the BRS party in the INDIA alliance. “It is the AIMIM that drives these two parties and that is why people should vote wisely,” he said.

Stating that only four MPs and one MLA of the BJP won the elections in Telangana, he said the Centre had given Rs 9 lakh crore to the State despite the less number of public representatives of the party. He said Turmeric Board, Tribal University, Telangana Liberation Day organisation, setting up of science city, UNESCO recognition for Ramappa temple, approval for RRR, maximum railway budget funds, development of Secunderabad railway station, Ramagundam fertilizer factory, Vande Bharat trains, new highways, AIIMS and many more such as development projects were taken up by the Central government in the State in the last nine years.