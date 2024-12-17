BRS, Congress leaders partners in crime of illegal sand mining

Nizamabad: Illegal sand mining and transportations is going on under the supervision of the ruling as well as the Opposition parties’ leaders at Velpur mandal in the district.

While the illegal excavation of sand is carried out at Pedda Vagu and dumped somewhere at night, during the day, the sand is openly transported in tractors and tippers.

To show the public that they are acting against sand smuggling, the official seize the vehicles transporting sand but let them off after some time.

On Friday revenue officials seized three tractors loaded with sand on Friday evening, but within hours, the same tractors were again seen transporting sand illegally.

Despite the usual rivalry between Congress and BRS parties, leaders from both parties are reportedly collaborating in Nizamabad district for sand smuggling.

This collaboration is possible because certain groups align with whichever party is in power. In Balkonda constituency, BRS and Congress leaders are jointly involved in sand smuggling.

Followers of a former minister and Congress constituency leaders are allegedly engaged in illegal sand excavations and transportation, earning huge profits.

During the tenure of former minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, permissions for illegal sand excavations were not granted. However, under the current Congress rule, illegal sand excavations and transportation are openly taking place.

Local leaders are reportedly paying large sums to village heads to excavate sand from streams and

rivulets within village boundaries.

Local tahsildars issue permits for one or two tractors, and the sand is transported using these permits. In the area represented by TSIDC Chairman Eravatri Anil, illegal sand excavations and transportation are tarnishing the party’s reputation.

Followers of leaders eyeing the constituency, including a leader’s son, are heavily involved in sand excavations.

With the support of opposition BRS leaders, the sand is being transported.

Revenue, mining, and police officials are reportedly turning a blind eye to the sand being transported in tippers. Instead, they seize tractors, impose nominal fines, and release them, allowing illegal sand transportation to continue within hours. The sand smuggling in Balkonda constituency has become a topic of discussion in the district.