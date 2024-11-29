BRS fully gears up for Deeksha Divas today

Kothagudem: Deeksha Divas in-charge and MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra on Thursday inspected the arrangements for the meeting being held on the occasion of Deeksha Divas.

Later, accompanied by party district president Rega Kanta Rao, former MLA Vanama Venkateswara Rao and municipal chairperson Kapu Seetha Maha Lakshmi, he told media persons that on the historic day of November 29, 2009, K Chandrasekhar Rao went on a fast-unto-death for the formation of Telangana state, raising the slogan “KCR dies - Telangana will be brought.” He said that it was an unforgettable day that turned the history of Telangana around.

KCR led the great movement on the path of non-violence shown by Gandhiji and inspired the people. KCR fulfilled the 70 years dream of separate state. He led the government for a decade, developing the state on all fronts, and turned the state into a golden Telangana.