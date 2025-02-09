BRS laughs in sleeves over Cong’s zero in Delhi polls

Hyderabad: No sooner did the Delhi Assembly election results come out, war of words broke out between BRS and Congress in the State.

In his satirical message on X social media platform BRS working president K T Rama Rao mocked the Congress leadership and congratulated Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, as it was apparent that the BJP was winning the polls, during morning hours. “Congrats to Rahul Gandhi for winning the election for BJP, yet again ! Well done…,” KTR posted on X.

As the news spread that KTR mocked the Gandhi scion the Ministers jumped into action to counter the post. Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and also Konda Surekha decided to give their strong response. In his reply Ponnam termed it as an attempt by BRS leaders to clear their cases. “Is it n’t this an attempt to clear all the cases? While being in power you enjoyed the patronage of the BJP and looted the State. Now that you have lost power and are facing severe accusations, you want to get a clean chit and hence putting best efforts to gain acceptance,” he alleged in his post.

Meanwhile, R&B Minister Venkat Reddy blamed BRS for BJP’s rise in Telangana. Taking a swipe at KTR, the Minister congratulated for ‘spectacular achievement’ by BRS in the Parliament elections for ‘delivering zero’ seats and giving 8 seats to the BJP in the State. “If there’s anyone who deserves credit for the BJP’s rise in the state, it’s you. Well done! We, the Congress Party, are fighters—we never give up, and we always bounce back, just like we did in Telangana,” he posted on X while tagging KTR.

Konda Surekha felt that the credit should be given to the MLC K Kavitha for AAP’s debacle in the Delhi Assembly polls. “Following the Delhi Liquor scam, the AAP and Kejriwal lost credibility in the public eye, contributing to the present situation. The party leaders who have pushed Telangana into an apathetic situation have ruined the prospects of other parties across the nation. It is now clear that BRS is playing into the hands of BJP,” she alleged in a media statement.