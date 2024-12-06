BRS Leader Basu Hanumanthu Naidu Demands Fair Support for Telangana Paddy Farmers

Gadwal: Jogulamba Gadwal district BRS Party leader Basu Hanumanthu Naidu accused the state government of neglecting paddy farmers, saying it has failed to address their challenges. On Friday, he visited the paddy procurement center in Gattu Mandal, interacted with farmers, and listened to their grievances.

Speaking with farmers at the procurement center, Naidu criticized the Public Distribution System (PDS) for failing not only to procure paddy on time but also to make timely payments to farmers. He emphasized that the government must take full responsibility for the hardships faced by paddy farmers.

Naidu compared the proactive implementation of Minimum Support Price (MSP) under the BRS regime to the lackluster performance under the Congress government. He pointed out that the delayed response from the administration has left farmers in dire straits, forcing them to sell their produce at lower prices due to the lack of fair market opportunities.

Referring to recent claims made by the Congress Chief Minister in Maharashtra, who promised a ₹500 bonus for all paddy crops, Naidu questioned the Congress-led Telangana government’s commitment.

"I challenge Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to make the same promise to the farmers of Telangana," he said.

The event was attended by several leaders, including Sri Ramulu, TRS Venkatesh, Pacharla Srinivasulu, BRSV district leaders Mala Mallikarjun, Basu Gopal, S. Ramu Naidu, Kolayi Bhaskar, Sameelu, Rolli Krishna, Ravi, Gangadhar, Mahender, Dornala Veeresh, Narsimhulu, Thimmareddy, Ravi Goud, Raju, Anjaneyulu, Kamesh, along with party activists and youth members.

The visit concluded with a call for the government to ensure fair MSP and timely payments to protect the interests of paddy farmers.