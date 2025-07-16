BRS leaders accuse Congress of betraying BCs

Hyderabad: Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council S Madhusudana Chary on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, alleging that it has consistently betrayed Backward Classes (BCs) since India’s independence.

Speaking at the Maha Dharna organised by BC organisations at Indira Park on Tuesday, the BRS leader accused Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of being a “liar and a betrayer of trust.” Labelling him a “synonym for fraud and conspiracy,” he blamed the Congress party for relegating BCs to “second-class citizens” in the country. He alleged that the party, which had been in power for sixty years, had “cheated them by not conducting a caste census, not setting up a BC ministry, and not sharing in wealth creation.” This, he asserted, is why the party has “lost its roots across the country.” He further criticised that Congress came to power by making “empty promises” like 42 per cent reservations and an annual allocation of Rs 20 crore for BCs, despite knowing the “many legal tangles” in conducting a caste census in the state.

The BRS leader criticised the government for not demonstrating sincerity in legalising the BC quota since assuming power. MP V Ravichandra alleged that the Congress, which “came to power by making false promises to BCs in the Kamareddy Declaration, was now completely drowning them.” He stated that BC bills were sent to the President via the Governor but “no efforts were being made for their approval.”

Talasani Srinivas Yadav demanded that 42 per cent reservation be implemented for BCs as per the promise made through Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the Kamareddy Declaration. He warned that if they “try to cheat BCs, the party would create an earthquake.” Lashing out at the caste census for being “flawed,” Yadav accused the government of “reducing the BC population by falsely counting 20 lakh people without going to their homes in the capital city.” He demanded that the BC bills be passed and included in the Ninth Schedule at the earliest.

Gangula Kamalakar alleged that Congress has a “history of fraud from then to now.” He accused the party of attempting to secure BC votes before the Assembly elections and now “showing a stubborn hand.” He demanded that reservations be allocated to the weaker sections according to population ratio.