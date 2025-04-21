BRS leaders of Rjnr, Chevella told to brace for bypolls soon

Hyderabad: he BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday called upon party leaders in Rajendranagar and Chevella to get ready for bypolls.

Addressing a gathering of Congress leaders from the Attapur division, who joined the party under Sriram Reddy, at Telangana Bhavan, he said none from the Outer Ring Road (ORR) believed the Congress party during the Assembly elections. The entire area was swept by the BRS; victory of BJP in Goshamahal was a fluke.

Asking the cadre to get ready for bypolls, Rao said, “Judging by the enthusiasm of those who came from Rajendranagar, Patolla Karthik Reddy will soon become an MLA. Start working... by-elections are coming in Chevella and Rajendranagar. The party leaders from the constituencies need to be on alert. Flag posts in constituencies should be painted pink; if there are no posts, new ones should be constructed.”

He said the Congress came to power by making 420 promises and deceiving people. People of Telangana don’t trust the Congress local leaders. They brought top leaders and gave declarations and deceived people.

Praising former CMs of undivided Andhra Pradesh, KTR said that Rajasekhara Reddy brought the Aarogyasri scheme and made a lasting impression on people. Similarly, N Chandrababu Naidu developed IT sector. We have to speak if something good is done. KCR praised YSR on Aarogyasri in the Assembly. He said that many parties have come and gone, but only two regional parties have sustained; they were TDP and BRS.

Refuting allegation of owning lands in Rajendranagar, Rao demanded the Congress leaders to show the lands. He said “The fact that there is 31st in February words of CM Revanth Reddy were also the same. He alleged that the BJP creates religious differences during election time. Their job is to seek votes in the name of religion.”