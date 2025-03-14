BRS member suspended for remarks against Speaker

Hyderabad: The State Assembly witnessed a heated exchange on Thursday as BRS member G Jagadish Reddy made certain objectionable remarks against the Speaker during the discussion on the motion of thanks. This led to his suspension for the remainder of the session.

However, the controversy did not end there. The BRS has accused the government of behaving in an authoritarian manner and announced plans to protest by burning effigies of the government. The party claims that Reddy did not make any derogatory remarks. Jagadish Reddy began his speech by alleging that the government had used AI tools and ChatGPT to draft the Governor's address. He criticized the speech, stating that it lacked vision and responsibility. He further accused the government of making the Governor utter "360 lies in 36 minutes," adding, "I think the Governor did not speak his heart out."

Taking objection to Reddy’s remarks, Government Whip Adi Srinivas defended the government, stating that Rs 21,000 crore had been spent under the loan waiver scheme and that the Governor’s speech merely outlined the government’s achievements. Minister Komatireddy Venkata Reddy countered by urging the BRS to introspect on its own failures, particularly its failure to appoint a Dalit as Chief Minister. He claimed that the BRS and its leader, KCR, were in a hurry to return to power.

BRS member Srinivas Yadav objected to the ministers’ interventions. In response, Speaker G Prasad Kumar reminded members to focus on the Governor’s address and warned that deviations would lead to disruptions. Jagadish Reddy, however, retorted, “This House belongs to all, and all members have equal rights; it is not your own House” (Sabhalo andariki samana hakkulu unnayi, idi mee sontam kadu). His remarks triggered an uproar as ruling party members and Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu strongly objected to his language. Amid the chaos, the Speaker adjourned the House for 15 minutes.

When the House reconvened after four hours, Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy asserted that in a parliamentary democracy, the Speaker's ruling is final and cannot be questioned. He condemned the language used by Jagadish Reddy. Uttam noted that as an MP, he had served on the ethics committee, which had previously disqualified a TMC member for making objectionable remarks.

He urged the matter to be referred to the Assembly’s ethics committee. Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu emphasized the importance of respecting the Speaker.

He questioned whether Reddy’s behavior reflected instructions from his party leadership during the recent BRS Legislature Party meeting and demanded disciplinary action.

Subsequently, Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu moved a motion to suspend Jagadish Reddy. The Speaker approved the motion, suspending the BRS member for the remainder of the session.