BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy booked following controversial remarks
A case has been registered against Padi Kaushik Reddy, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and Huzurabad MLA, by the Rajendra Nagar police. This follows comments made by Reddy regarding Chief Minister Revanth Reddy that were deemed inappropriate, prompting outrage among Congress party members.
In response to Reddy's remarks, Prabhakar Reddy, the President of the Rajendra Nagar Congress Party, filed a complaint with the police. Consequently, a case has been opened against Kaushik Reddy under sections 356(2), 353(B), and 352 of the relevant legislation.
In light of the situation, a significant number of Kaushik Reddy's supporters and BRS members have gathered at his residence in Kolla Luxury, Kondapur, amid concerns of a possible attack from Congress party members.
The police have been deployed to the area to prevent any escalations, with BRS activists pledging to defend against any assaults against Reddy's home.