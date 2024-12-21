BRS MLAs throw papers at Speaker, Minister

Hyderabad : It is not just Parliament that witnessed theatrics; while there was ‘Dhakka Mukki’ outside Parliament on Thursday, the BRS MLAs resorted to something that was unprecedented in last 10 years.

Demanding a discussion on Formula E race, the BRS MLAs threw papers on Speaker Gaddam Prasad and on the Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy just as the Minister got up to give reply on Bhu Bharati Bill.

The BRS members led by T Harish Rao wanted the Speaker to take up discussion on Formula E race.

Harish said that the government was giving leaks everyday to the media and defaming their leader.

He said if the government feels irregularities had taken place, then it should be first discussed in the House and the former minister should get a chance to explain before any case was registered since the Assembly was in session.

Congress member Revuri Prakash Reddy said that since the Governor gave approval for the case there was no need for discussion in Assembly.

At this point of time, a few BRS members came into the Well and started raising slogans against the government. Some of them, including Anil Jadhav, Padi Kaushik Reddy and KP Vivekanand threw papers towards the Speaker and the Minister who was speaking on the Bill. The Congress members retaliated by throwing paper balls back on the BRS members. With the situation getting out of control, the Speaker adjourned the House for 15 minutes.

After the House reassembled, the Revenue Minister condemned the incident and wanted the Speaker to take action against the members responsible.

The BRS members once again went into the Well. They were stopped by the marshals who stood as a shield by not allowing them to move forward. The BRS members raised slogans of ‘Tanashahi Nahi Chalegi’.

The Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu asked the BRS to go back to their seats and give their suggestions by participating in discussion. They are deliberately trying to create disturbances, he said.

The Speaker urged Harish Rao to speak on Bhu Bharati stating that he is an experienced legislator with 21 years of experience. The Speaker then called BJP leader A Maheshwar Reddy to speak. But the BRS member stood in front of him forcing the member to move to another seat.

With the BRS members refusing to go to their seats and throwing papers, displaying the photo of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy with Formula E Race promoter Alberto, the Speaker adjourned the House for 10 minutes and called the BRS members to his chambers. Soon after the House reassembled, the BRS left the House voluntarily.