BRS out to scale up social media presence for polls

Hyderabad: As 2023 is an election year, the ruling party, BRS, is preparing to promote the good work done by the State government and strengthen their social media presence. The party leadership has directed the MLAs to form special teams with active workers in their respective constituencies to share information on government programs among the people and organize party programs more efficiently. BRS working president, KT Rama Rao, emphasized the importance of utilizing social media platforms to effectively share the party and government programs with people in respective constituencies and urged the strengthening of social media committees.

KTR informed the leaders that the BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, is monitoring the conduct and progress of the party's Atmeeya Sammelanams, and a special party Programmes Implementation Committee has been constituted. The 10-member committee headed by former Speaker Madhusudhana Chary would supervise the Atmeeya Sammelanams across the State, and BRS working president urged the MLAs, party district Presidents, and senior leaders to extend all cooperation to the special committee.

As the CM has granted permission for conducting the Sammelanams until the end of May, KTR wanted the party leaders to organize meetings extensively and in a well-organized manner. He instructed the party leaders to prepare an action plan to ensure every party worker and leader attend the meetings without fail.

These meetings would begin with the Chief Minister's Atmeeya Sammelanam message to the party workers and provide a platform for the party leaders to showcase the welfare and development programs launched by the BRS government and discuss them among the people.