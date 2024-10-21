BRS protests demanding immediate release of Rythu Bandhu

Mahabubnagar: BRS party leaders staged a protest in front of the Ambedkar statue in Jogulamba Gadwal on Sunday, demanding the immediate release of Rythu Bandhu for farmers. The demonstration was led by State leader Dr Kuruva Vijay Kumar, who criticized the Congress government’s recent decision to withdraw farmers’ insurance for the rainy season.

During the protest, Vijay Kumar emphasized that under KCR’s leadership, farmers were promised better financial support. He claimed that if Congress came to power, they would provide `15,000 to farmers under Rythu Barosa and waive loans for two lakh farmers. He highlighted Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswarao’s recent statement indicating that there would be no Rythu Bandhu this year, accusing Congress Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of deceiving farmers. Vijay Kumar also pointed out the Congress government’s unfulfilled promises, including `12,000 per annum for landless farmers and a `500 bonus per quintal for rice, which has yet to be disbursed.

He criticized local MLA Krishnamohan Reddy, who, he alleged, switched allegiance from BRS to Congress for personal gain, abandoning the party that supported his election.

The protest culminated with a demand for the immediate release of this season’s Rythu Bandhu, a full loan waiver for farmers, and the promised bonuses. Several local BRS leaders, participated in the demonstration, underscoring their commitment to the farmers’ cause.