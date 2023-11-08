BRS rebel candidate files nomination as Mulugu MLA

Founder member of TRS and retired teacher Porika Pooma Naik stood as rebel candidate of Bharat Rashtra Samithi. On Wednesday, a large number of women went in a rally from Mulugu Area Civil Hospital to Premanagar and handed over the nomination papers to Election Returning Officer, PO Ankit.

On this occasion, Puma Naik said that there was 23 years of rule in BRS with Chief Minister KCR, but the behavior of some new leaders was shameful. He stated that CM KCR had promised him an opportunity from BRS in 2002 and expressed his regret that the CM had forgotten his promise that MLC posts would also be given.

He said that the newcomers are ignoring activists and senior leaders who are currently working for the victory of the BRS candidate Puma Naik made it clear that he was fed up and filed nomination as a rebel candidate and will definitely show his ability. Telangana activists, followers of Pooma nayak and others participated in this program.







