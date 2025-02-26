BRS seeks judicial probe into SLBC tunnel collapse

Hyderabad: BRS Working President KT Rama Rao has demanded the immediate constitution of a judicial commission led by a sitting High Court judge to investigate the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel accident. Alleging gross negligence by the Congress government, KTR held Chief Minister Revanth Reddy responsible for prioritising election campaigns over relief efforts.

KTR criticised the state government for allowing tunnel construction without necessary approvals from Geological Survey of India (GSI) experts, describing it as a "shocking display of incompetence and inexperience." He questioned the Chief Minister’s absence from relief operations while eight workers remain trapped, stating, “Is there no time for the CM to ensure the rescue of these workers while he flies around in helicopters for campaigns?”

Highlighting a pattern of mishaps under the Congress regime, KTR recalled three major accidents in the past 14 months. He cited the complete washout of the Peddavagu project in Khammam and the collapse of the Sunkishala project's retaining wall—meant to supply drinking water to Hyderabad—causing losses worth hundreds of crores.

Referring to the SLBC tunnel collapse, where workers have remained trapped for over 72 hours, KTR expressed deep concern over the slow pace of rescue operations. KTR accused the government of recklessness, stating that restarting the tunnel project without technical studies or GSI approval directly endangered lives and public money. “If you didn’t do any technical study before restarting the project and carelessly put lives and public funds at risk, you have no one to blame but yourselves,” he said. KTR urged the Congress government to reveal the truth behind the SLBC accident and the Sunkishala wall collapse. He called for swift action involving central government agencies and the Army to expedite rescue efforts. “The lives lost and families affected deserve truth and accountability. The Congress government must ensure transparency and justice, which is grossly missing so far,” KTR asserted.