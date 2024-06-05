BRS will rise like a phoenix: KTR

Hyderabad: Expressing disappointment over the electoral setback in the Lok Sabha elections, the BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said that the party would continue to toil and would rise from the ashes again like a phoenix.

The greatest glory: formation of Telangana state will remain our biggest achievement. Being a regional party, we won two consecutive state elections with a good majority 63/119 seats in 2014 and 88/119 seats in 2018. Currently, we are the principal opposition with one third seats 39/119 in 2023. Today’s electoral setback is certainly very disappointing. But we will continue to toil and will rise from the ashes again like a phoenix.”