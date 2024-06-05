Live
Just In
BRS will rise like a phoenix: KTR
Expressing disappointment over the electoral setback in the Lok Sabha elections, the BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said that the party would continue to toil and would rise from the ashes again like a phoenix.
Responding to the election results by posting on X, Rao said that the setback was certainly very disappointing. KTR said, “In the last 24 years since TRS was founded, we have seen it all, stellar achievements, successes and also many setbacks.
The greatest glory: formation of Telangana state will remain our biggest achievement. Being a regional party, we won two consecutive state elections with a good majority 63/119 seats in 2014 and 88/119 seats in 2018. Currently, we are the principal opposition with one third seats 39/119 in 2023. Today’s electoral setback is certainly very disappointing. But we will continue to toil and will rise from the ashes again like a phoenix.”