BRSV Leaders Lay Siege to Assembly, Demand 15% Budget Allocation for Education

Gadwal, Hyderabad: Raising slogans of “Jai Telangana,” student leaders of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi Vidyarthi Vibhagam (BRSV), under the leadership of Kurva Pallayya, staged a protest near the Assembly, demanding a 15% budget allocation for the education sector. The demonstration was attended by BRSV state leaders Katta Srinivas, Naveen Chandra Reddy, Balu, Tulasi Goud, Veeresh, Praneeth, Shiva, and several other student activists.

Key Demands of BRSV State Leaders

During the protest, Kurva Pallayya put forth several demands aimed at strengthening the education sector and addressing issues faced by students in Telangana:

Recruitment of Two Lakh Jobs Annually: The state government must ensure the recruitment of two lakh jobs every year to address unemployment among the youth.

₹100 Crore Allocation for Each University: Every university in the state should receive a minimum allocation of ₹100 crores to improve infrastructure and academic facilities.

Immediate Release of Pending Fee Reimbursement: The government should clear all pending fee reimbursement dues without further delay to support students from economically weaker backgrounds.

Integrated Residential Schools in Every Mandal: Each mandal should be provided with one integrated residential school to ensure quality education at the grassroots level.

₹5 Lakh ‘Vidya Bharosa’ Card for Every Student: The state should implement its promised ₹5 lakh Vidya Bharosa card for students to support their higher education expenses.

Scooters for Female Students Above 18 Years: As promised by the government, scooters must be immediately provided to female students above 18 years of age to facilitate their education.

The protest gained momentum as student leaders emphasized the need for the government to honor its commitments and prioritize education in the state budget. They warned that if their demands are not met, they will intensify their agitation in the coming days.
















