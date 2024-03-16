BSP condemns Kavitha’s arrest by ED

Hyderabad: The illegal arrest of BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha by the Modi government by obstructing the ED is a hoax, said Bahujan Samaj Party in a statement and added that this decision was strongly condemnedby the party. The party in the statement alleged that Modi opened blackmail politics within hours of KCR not giving in to BJP's sly moves in Telangana, not agreeing to an electoral alliance with them keeping in mind the wider interests of Telangana, and joining hands with BSP, a secular national party that is at the same level as BJP-Congress. It is totally undemocratic. This is nothing but a blow to the self-esteem of the people of Telangana.

It also alleged that there is no threat of such illegal arrests. This misdeed is part of the corrupt pact between the BJP and the Congress, which are running the Central and State governments. Considering this illegal arrest made by the ED and BJP-Congress party governments as an attack on their self-esteem, these two looting thieves parties are going to turn around in the Indian Parliament elections that are going to be held.