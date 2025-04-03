Live
BTech Student Goes Missing in Pocharam, Police Investigating
A 20-year-old BTech third-year student, Ajitesh, studying at Srinidhi Engineering College, has gone missing. His father, Ramakrishna, lodged a missing person’s complaint with the Pocharam police today after being unable to contact him.
Ajitesh, a native of Karimnagar, had been living in a rented room in Yamnampet with his friends while attending college. On March 23, he travelled to Karimnagar and returned to his accommodation on March 28. The next day, March 29, he informed his family and roommates that he was going to Warasiguda to meet a friend.
That evening, when his father tried to call him, Ajitesh’s phone was switched off. Concerned, Ramakrishna contacted his son’s roommates, who told him that Ajitesh had mentioned visiting friends in Warasiguda. However, when no further updates were available about his whereabouts, his father decided to file a police complaint.
Based on the complaint, Pocharam police have registered a missing person’s case and have started an investigation. Authorities are looking into his last known movements and possible contacts to trace him.