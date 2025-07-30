Budaga Jangala Rights Committee Demands CC Roads, Drainage, and Culvert for Aiza’s Holiya Dasari Colony

Gadwal: Ashwa Mareppa, the District President of the Struggle for Budaga Jangala Rights Committee, has demanded the immediate construction of CC (cement concrete) roads and proper drainage facilities in Holiya Dasari Budaga Jangala Colony located at Telangana Chowrasta in Aiza town. He made this demand after visiting the colony along with other members of the committee on Wednesday.

During the inspection, the committee identified several issues being faced by the residents. Mareppa pointed out that due to the absence of proper CC roads and drainage systems, both rainwater and sewage water are stagnating on the roads, causing severe inconvenience. Despite multiple appeals to the municipal authorities, no action has been taken so far, he said.

He highlighted that open drains have been contaminating rainwater, leading to foul smells and unhygienic conditions in the area. The stagnation of water has also contributed to the proliferation of mosquitoes, resulting in a rise in illnesses among the residents.

In addition to roads and drainage, Mareppa also demanded the construction of a culvert to improve connectivity between Telangana Chowrasta and the colony. He emphasized that infrastructure development is crucial for ensuring the basic rights and health of the people living in the colony.

Local residents and members of the Budaga Jangala Rights Struggle Committee actively participated in the visit and voiced their concerns during the event. They called upon the concerned municipal authorities to take immediate steps to address the issues and improve living conditions in the colony.