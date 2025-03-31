Budget a blend like Ugadi Pachadi: CM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday compared the state government's budget to Ugadi Pachadi, highlighting that just as the festive dish blends different flavours, the budget addresses the needs of all sections of society. Speaking at the Vishwavasu Nama Samvatsara Ugadi celebrations, organized by the Culture and Endowments Department, Revanth Reddy emphasized that the budget, presented by Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, primarily focuses on education, healthcare, and basic infrastructure.

Additionally, the government is prioritizing Musi rejuvenation and the Future City project.

While acknowledging certain challenges in implementing these initiatives, the CM expressed confidence that the government would overcome them. He stressed the importance of maintaining law and order to attract investments, assuring that the Telangana government would take strict action against any elements attempting to disrupt peace.

Revanth Reddy reiterated the government's vision under the slogan "Telangana Rising," aiming to position the state as a model for others. He pointed out that, apart from Chandigarh, no other city in India was developed in a planned manner. Most cities have expanded haphazardly, leading to chaotic growth. In contrast, Telangana's proposed new city would serve as a national model, fostering investment and employment opportunities to support marginalized communities such as Dalits, Tribals, Weaker Sections, BCs, and Minorities.

The Chief Minister also announced the launch of the fine rice distribution scheme in Nalgonda. He recalled how, in the past, white rice was a luxury available only during festivals, and how former Congress Chief Ministers like K Vijay Bhaskar Reddy and N T Rama Rao made efforts to make rice accessible to people. He credited Sonia Gandhi for introducing the Food Security Act, ensuring three meals a day for the poor.

Highlighting Telangana's agricultural achievements, Revanth Reddy stated that farmers produced 1.56 lakh metric tonnes of paddy last year—an all-time high, surpassing even the records of undivided Andhra Pradesh. He assured that the ongoing season is witnessing another record-breaking paddy yield.

Despite opposition criticism, the Chief Minister affirmed that the state government would continue to maintain cordial relations with the Centre.