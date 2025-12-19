Buoyed by BRS show in GP polls, KTR takes wind out of Cong sails

Hyderabad: BRS WorkingPresident KT Rama Rao launched a blistering attack on defections, the Congress government and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, stating that Telangana is witnessing one of the most shameless chapters of political degeneration.

Addressing a felicitation meeting of newly elected Sarpanches, Deputy Sarpanches and Ward Members at the district party office, KTR asserted that people are fast realising the reality of Congress rule and are responding with decisive support for BRS.

He said the Congress government has normalised defections as a tool of survival, destroying democratic values. Leaders who once claimed ideological commitment are now justifying their defection in the name of “development,” he said. Taking a swipe at defected MLAs, including senior leaders like Kadiyam Srihari, KTR remarked that they are today unable to even clearly state which party they belong to on the Assembly floor. “At the age of 70, years of hard-earned respect have been bartered away by sitting in Revanth Reddy’s lap,” he said, adding that the Speaker was acting in tandem with the Chief Minister by conveniently ignoring these defections.

Targeting the Chief Minister, KTR said the state is being ruled by exaggerated rhetoric and hollow promises. “Despite standing barely three feet tall, the Chief Minister makes 30-feet tall claims,” he remarked, stating that people on the ground have realised they were misled. Congress, he said, came to power with luring promises of gold schemes and increased pensions, but has failed to deliver even basic support to farmers, with Rythu Bandhu remaining stalled. The public sentiment, he noted, is one of regret — “as if people abandoned a milk-giving cow and brought home a kicking bull.”

The BRS leader accused the Congress of turning governance into vindictive and violent politics. He condemned repeated attacks on BRS workers in the erstwhile Nalgonda district, including the brutal murder of Mallaiah Yadav in Nuthankal mandal and the inhuman assault on a BRS candidate in Nalgonda. Such incidents, he said, reflect the dangerous mindset encouraged under the present regime. He also alleged that officials were misused to overturn BRS victories through dubious recounting practices in over 150 villages and warned that the party would pursue justice through courts.