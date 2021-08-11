Burglars decamps with Rs 25 lakh cash, gold in Kamareddy

In a shocking incident, burglars decamped with Rs 25 lakh cash and 5 tolas of gold here at Indiranagar colony in Kamareddy town on Wednesday.



Getting into details, Narsimhulu who runs a kirana store has fallen ill and has been undergoing treatment at a hospital in Nizamabad for the last three days. He kept around Rs 25 lakh cash at home for the hospital expenses went for treatment along with his family. However, when they returned home, the family was shocked to see the door lock opened and the cash and gold kept in the house went missing.



Soon, they alerted the police who rushed to the spot along with the dog squad and inspected the house. DSP Somanatham said that they have registered a case based on the complaint of the victims and deployed three special teams to nab the burglars. He also urged the public to inform police when going out of the home and also asked not to keep huge amount of cash and gold at home.