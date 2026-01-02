Bus Accident Injures Students in Bhadradri Kothagudem District

In a distressing incident in the Bhadradri Kothagudem district, a bus carrying students from KSR Engineering College overturned while attempting to avoid an oncoming vehicle. The accident occurred near Mondikunta, in the Ashwapuram mandal, close to the Sai Baba temple.

At the time of the incident, the bus was en route from Manuguru to Palvancha, transporting 60 students. Following the crash, several students sustained injuries, with some suffering serious wounds. Those in critical condition were promptly transferred to a hospital in Bhadrachalam for treatment.

The Ashwapuram Circle Inspector was dispatched to the scene to conduct an inspection and gather further details on the accident.