Bus rams into lorry at Narketpally 10 hurt

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, at least, 10 passengers sustained injuries when a private travels bus hit a lorry on a flyover on National Highway No. 65 at Narketpally on Tuesday early hours.

A bus of Orange travels, which was going to Khammam from Hyderabad, hit a lorry, which was going in the same direction. Among the injured persons, the condition of two passengers was said to be serious. About 10 passengers were traveling in the bus at the time of the road accident.

The injured have been shifted to Kamineni Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) at Narketpally by 108 ambulance for treatment.

The two vehicles, which were involved in the road accident, fell across the road and blocked the way. With this, traffic was jammed on the route of Hyderabad-Vijayawada for one kilometer long. The police rushed to the spot and removed the two vehicles from the road using a crane and restored the movement of vehicles.

Police suspect that negligent driving of the bus was the reason for the accident.

Similarly, a private bus travelling from Karnataka lost control and rammed into a road median near the Regional Transport Authority office at Khairatabad on Tuesday morning. None were hurt in the mishap.

The bus driver is said to have lost control of the steering wheel when it reached Khairatabad, leading to the mishap around 8 am.

Police said there were at least 40 passengers in the bus at the time of the mishap. The incident led to traffic congestion in the surroundings.

The Punjagutta police are investigating.