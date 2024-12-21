Cabbies up the ante, demand govt to fulfil poll promises

Hyderabad : To safeguard the rights and welfare of taxi drivers, the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) and the Telangana State Taxi and Driver Joint Action Committee (TTD-JAC) staged a protest on Friday near LB Stadium. They held a Chalo Assembly demanding the State government implement the promises made during elections. The protest was led by Shaik Salauddin, founder president, Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU), and A Nagesh Kumar, co-chairman, Telangana State Taxi and Driver Joint Action Committee (TTD-JAC).

During the protest, the TGPWU and JAC leaders, along with taxi drivers, demanded the implementation of Congress manifesto promises made to taxi drivers by Revanth Reddy, which he said would be fulfilled within 15 days of assuming office.

The union and other leaders demanded the banning of illegal bike transportation using two-wheelers through aggregators like Ola, Uber, and Rapido. They further demanded the government regulate and determine a uniform fare per kilometre for taxi drivers. Protection for Gig and Platform Workers Act should be enacted to provide gig and platform workers with social security and fair wages.

“The government should launch a new app for taxi drivers, similar to platforms like Ola, Uber, and Rapido. The establishment of a welfare board must be prioritised for workers in the transport sector. The Social Security Scheme Renewal must renew the Rs 5 lakh accident insurance scheme for 2024-2025.

Increase in hire vehicle charges from Rs 34,000 to Rs 55,000 immediately,” said Shaik Salauddin.