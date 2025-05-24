Live
- Civic body functions sans full-fledged chief for long
- Collector pushes for grassroots yoga drive under Yogandhra-2025
- Special camps for IPPB account activation till June 4
- Conduct yoga awareness camps
- Ensure quality food in Anna Canteens’
- Initiate steps to prevent illegal constructions: Y.O. Nandan
- EO inspects Chakra Theertham
- TUDA chief sworn in as TTD ex-officio member
- Political parties told to appoint booth-level agents
- Cadre celebrates Komatireddy’s birthday
Highlights
Nalgonda: Birthday celebrations of Roads, Buildings, and Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy were held grandly on Friday at the Minister’s camp office in Nalgonda.
On this occasion, Town Congress Party President Gummula Mohan Reddy, former Municipal Chairman Burri Srinivas Reddy, former Vice Chairman Abbagoni Ramesh Goud, Market Committee Chairman Jukuri Ramesh, and former ZPTC member Vanguri Lakshmaiah cut the cake in the presence of party members.
