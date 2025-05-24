Cadre celebrates Komatireddy’s birthday

Nalgonda: Birthday celebrations of Roads, Buildings, and Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy were held grandly on Friday at the Minister’s camp office in Nalgonda.

On this occasion, Town Congress Party President Gummula Mohan Reddy, former Municipal Chairman Burri Srinivas Reddy, former Vice Chairman Abbagoni Ramesh Goud, Market Committee Chairman Jukuri Ramesh, and former ZPTC member Vanguri Lakshmaiah cut the cake in the presence of party members.