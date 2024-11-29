Call to End Exploitation of Cotton Seed Farmers by Middlemen in Gadwal District

Gadwa: Macherla Prakash, President of the All India Ambedkar Youth Association (District Unit) and Member of SC/ST Vigilance and Monitoring Committee

Farmers Should Transport Seeds Only After Passing GOT Tests Curb Exploitation in the Name of Ginning Charges and Insurance Fees

During a press meet, Macherla Prakash addressed the long-standing exploitation of cotton seed farmers. He emphasized that while farmers who cultivate cotton seeds continue to drown in debt, middlemen and company organizers are amassing wealth due to their exploitation.

Prakash highlighted that in the past, farmers were required to pass GOT (Grow Out Test) before transporting the remaining seeds. However, now the entire stock is taken, and farmers are falsely informed of test failures, leading to deceit. Additionally, farmers are being burdened with excessive ginning charges and unwarranted insurance fees. He pointed out that ginning charges are being collected at rates far above the norms set by the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI), further increasing the financial burden on farmers.

Prakash also demanded an immediate increase in the rates on seed packets to match the rising input costs incurred by farmers. He called upon higher authorities to intervene promptly and organize awareness sessions at Rythu Vedikas to educate farmers about these exploitations and provide them relief from middlemen’s predatory practices.

Prominent attendees at the program included Bhandari Sunand and other speakers who actively supported the cause.

Review

The press meet effectively shed light on critical issues faced by cotton seed farmers, such as unethical practices by middlemen, exploitation under false pretenses, and violations of norms related to ginning and insurance charges. Prakash's demand for higher rates on seed packets and his call for awareness sessions is a step in the right direction to empower farmers and protect them from financial exploitation. Authorities must act swiftly to implement these suggestions, ensuring transparency and fair practices in the cotton seed supply chain.