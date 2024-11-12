Cancel Amrut Contract to Revanth Reddy's Brother-In-Law and order inquiry -KTR to Centre

New Delhi: Stating that only lip service will not work and it will be a litmus test for the BJP to take the action in the 'Amrut project scam', BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday demanded cancellation of the entire project and also order a departmental inquiry in the Amrut Tenders contract given to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddys brother in law.

A day after meeting the Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Rama Rao addressed a press conference in New Delhi. The BRS leader said that there was no big example of crony capitalism than this project given to CM Revanth Reddys brother in law.

Rao said that the Office of profit applies in this case. He said that Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren faced the charges and this is no different case. Even Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Ashok Chawan also had to lose their posts. There is Conflict of interest and flaws in the contract as there is no experience for this company.

The BRS leader targeted the Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging no action on Revanth Reddy. "PM says Telangana has become ATM for Congress. Yes we agree, we have given proof. What is Centre doing. PM was saying during Parliament elections that RR Tax was being taken. Why are they not taking action? This will be a litmus test for the BJP. Cancel the Rs 8,000 crore contract. Even a minister also gets a contract. If you give work to families of ministers.. is this not an office of profit, conflict of interest," asked KTR.

KTR said that this was just the first episode of exposure of 'scams' and he would continue to come to Delhi and expose the Congress government more scams. "We will not let this incompetent government in Telangana to continue," said KTR. He informed that Union Minister Khattar told them that Parliament sessions were starting from November 25 and he would talk to MPs in this regard. He said that nothing would happen with lip service and mere stating that Telangana has become an ATM will not work. They should act. CM visits New Delhi frequently at least 25 to 26 times but he has not got funds to the state.

Rao alleged that the BJP MPs have become a shield for Revanth Reddy. He pointed out that the eight BJP MPs from the state never spoken against the scams of the Congress party. In the entire country the BJP is fighting against Congress but in Telangana they have colluded, he alleged.