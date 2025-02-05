Live
Cancer awareness prog held
On the occasion of World Cancer Day, an awareness programme on cancer was organised here on Tuesday.
Nirmal: On the occasion of World Cancer Day, an awareness programme on cancer was organised here on Tuesday.
Speaking on the occasion, district Collector Abhilasha Abhinav said that World Cancer Day is observed every year on February 4, and its main purpose is to raise awareness about cancer, promote preventive measures, and encourage those fighting this disease.
She said that cancer is becoming more serious in society due to changing lifestyle. Later, the Collector inspected the health center and asked the doctors about the treatments being provided. She wanted to take steps to ensure that people coming to the health centre for treatment do not face any problems. She ordered that every register related to the hospital should be maintained strictly. All doctors should be service-oriented towards the patients and provide treatments. She ordered the doctors and staff to perform their duties in a punctual manner.
Senior Civil Judge Radhika, Doctors Srinivas, Tehsildar Mallesh, MPDO Suresh, hospital staff, women, and others participated in this programme.