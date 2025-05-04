Caste census ‘drama’ by Cong for votes: Aruna

Mahabubnagar: MahabubnagarMP DK Aruna strongly criticised the Congress party, accusing it of using the caste census as a political tool for electoral gains. Speaking to the media, DK Aruna said, “Congress is indulging in false propaganda regarding the census. They failed miserably when they attempted a caste census, with half the population not even participating. Yet they falsely claim credit — it’s shameful.”

She clarified that the decision for caste enumeration was taken by the Modi-led government in national interest, not under pressure from Congress. “Claiming that the BJP is following Congress’s lead on this issue is a blatant lie,” she remarked. The MP alleged that the Congress party’s interest in caste enumeration stems from its attempt to secure Muslim votes, calling it a “conspiracy” that includes seeking religion-based reservations and trying to include Muslims under the BC category. “That would be cheating the backward classes,” she added. Aruna demanded clarity from the state government on the allocation of Indiramma houses under the MP quota. “Each MLA is said to be getting 3,500 houses. Tell me how many are being allotted to my MP constituency, which includes seven Assembly segments,” she questioned.

“If the houses are distributed on party lines, we won’t remain silent. We will take to the streets with the eligible beneficiaries.”