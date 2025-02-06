Caste survey a ploy to misguide Parliament, people of TG: KTR

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said that, riddled with errors and blunders, the caste census was a ploy to misguide Parliament and most importantly, people of Telangana.

In a strong response to the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Rao called out the caste census for all its errors and incomplete data. He dubbed the dishonest effort and chided Gandhi, saying the intent of MP and Telangana Congress was to mislead Parliament, the nation and most importantly people of Telangana.

Highlighting data from the Samagra Kutumba Survey (SKS) done by BRS in 2014, KTR said the BC population in the State was 1.85 crore amounting to about 51% of the population. When the minority BC population was also taken into consideration, the percentage was 61. Pointing out the very fact, Rao said he was surprised that the government was shamelessly passing off such erroneous data.

Shouldn’t there be at least a marginal increase in BC population data in the past decade was his question. “How did the BC population see such a steep decline,” he asked. “From 1.85 crore, the BC population, according to the latest caste census, was currently recorded as 1.64 core. The latest data puts BCs down to 46 per cent from the 51 per cent in 2014,” he added.