Census on water bodies in RR district set to begin soon

Rangareddy: Ahead of the proposed local body elections, the administration has geared up to begin census on minor irrigation facilities, such as water bodies and reservoirs in Ranga Reddy district.

It is against this background, a district level steering committee met on Thursday to discuss implementation of seventh minor irrigation census and second census of water bodies 2023-24, thereby to begin the exercise again soon.

Presided by additional collector (local bodies) Srinivas in Kongarakalan, the steering committee saw the presence district planning officer, DRO, besides officials from the Irrigation, Panchayat Raj, Electricity, Rural Development, Panchayat and Agriculture departments.

Srinivas told the meeting that the census of ponds, kuntas, check dams, farm ponds and of reservoirs and water storages used for other social purposes are the most crucial enumeration exercise for the government.

“All the tahsildars in mandals will be the mandal charge officers (MCOs) for this census,” he said. The concerned district officials have been told to provide appropriate instructions to their subordinate staff and complete the census on given time.” He wants officials to conduct the survey in coordination with the field staff and complete it in a systematic manner. The district chief planning officer apprised about the proposed survey, the method of data collection and information recording process through the especially designed app.

According to the sixth minor irrigation census report provided by irrigation officials, there are 58,894 groundwater tubewells in the district, while 3,337 ponds, check dams, percolation tanks and farm ponds, which have been classified as surface water facilities.

The AC instructed that all the line departments should complete the censuses comprehensively with mutual co-operation. At the meeting officers of various departments discussed the progress, problems faced by them on ground and the remedy to ensure smooth conduct of the census.