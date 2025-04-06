Central Government Plays Major Role in Free Rice Distribution: BJP Highlights at Bingidoddi Program

Gadwal: A free fine rice distribution program was conducted today in Bingidoddi village under the leadership of BJP Mandal President Gopalakrishna. The initiative highlighted the Central Government's significant role in ensuring food security for the underprivileged, particularly through the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Participating in the event, former BJP District President S. Ramachandra Reddy stated that the distribution of free rice began during the COVID-19 pandemic under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, ensuring that no one in the country would go hungry. He emphasized that the Prime Minister’s noble intention continues even today with the ongoing distribution of five kilograms of rice per person at no cost.

Reddy criticized the Congress-led Telangana State Government, alleging that it is falsely taking full credit for the rice distribution program. "While the Telangana government claims all the credit, the reality is that the Central Government bears the major share of the costs," he said. According to him, out of every kilogram of rice distributed, the Central Government provides support worth Rs. 40, while the State contributes only Rs. 10.

He expressed concern over what he described as misleading propaganda by the state government, which he said fails to implement its own welfare schemes while misappropriating the credit for central initiatives.

Reddy called upon the citizens of the country, especially in Telangana, to recognize and acknowledge the Central Government’s contribution to this vital food security program. He praised Prime Minister Modi as a visionary leader committed to development, education, healthcare, and good governance without corruption.

The event was attended by Town Vice President Lakshman Goud, OBC Morcha Secretary Lakshmanna, Doddanna Goud, Narayana, Maddileti, BJP workers, and local villagers.